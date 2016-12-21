Cave Is Planning On Releasing A VR Game Where You Play As A Giant Robotic Schoolgirl

Forbes reports: “The Japanese developer Cave has revealed that it has a new virtual reality, or VR, game in the works for release next year and it looks pretty crazy. Entitled A.I am Monster, it has you play as a gigantic robotic schoolgirl as you lay waste to an entire city. Naturally, you are thwarted by tanks and helicopters but it looks like that doesn’t really limit your rampage. The teaser trailer (shown below) also uses Richard Wagner’s Ride of the Valkyries but more of a concern is that the framerate and visuals are currently rather terrible. This is something the comments on the trailer have pointed out repeatedly and I can only hope that Cave will drastically improve matters before the game is released next year.”

Read more