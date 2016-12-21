Disney-ABC to Produce Snapchat Original Series, Starting With ‘The Bachelor’ Aftershow

Variety reports: “Snapchat has pulled Disney-ABC Television Group into its expanding original programming orbit, with the parties setting a pact under which the Mouse House’s TV division will produce several original shows for the social service. First in the Snapchat queue under the deal: a watch-party aftershow for ABC’s “The Bachelor” to debut Jan. 3 — the morning after the premiere of the 21st season of the reality-dating franchise, starring Nick Viall (pictured above), a two-time runner-up on “The Bachelorette.” Episodes of “Watch Party: The Bachelor” are expected to run 3-5 minutes each and will be available for 24 hours on Snapchat. The series will appear in the Snapchat Discover section, with the season finale to be produced as a Snapchat Live Story.”

