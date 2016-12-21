Family-friendly streaming service VidAngel refuses to shut down, despite court order

Tech Crunch reports: “Family friendly streaming service VidAngel is refusing to shut down, in defiance of a court order issued earlier in December. The service, which alters copyrighted material in order to remove adult language, violence and nudity, was found to be in violation of the law and ordered to temporarily stop circumventing copyright protections, copying copyrighted materials, and streaming them over the internet. Warner Bros., Disney and Fox studios had won a preliminary injunction against Utah-based VidAngel, after arguing that it was effectively operating as an unlicensed video-on-demand streaming service.”

