TuneGO Raises $3.6 Million To Connect Musicians With The Industry

Hypebot reports: “TuneGO has closed a Series A financing round totaling more than $3.6 million. Falcon Capital acted as a strategic adviser in closing the round. No other details of who participated in the funding were provided. The company, which launched with a small crowdfunding campaign in 2013, has raised $5.3 million to date. TuneGO creates a “FICO Score” for music talent and works to connect artists and bands with fans, producers and industry decision makers.”

Read more