Elizabeth Banks to Voice an Alien in Virtual Reality Short ‘Asteroids!’

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Elizabeth Banks is entering the virtual reality arena. The Pitch Perfect 2 actress, director and producer will be lending her voice to the upcoming animated VR short Asteroids!, from Madagascar director Eric Darnell and his Baobab Studios. A sneak peek will be released Thursday for select VR platforms, and the full film will debut next month at Sundance. In Asteroids! the viewer takes on the role of a helper-bot alongside aliens Mac and Cheez. Joined by their other robot sidekick, Peas, the viewer embarks on a mission in outer space. Banks will voice Cheez, a loveable, kind-hearted alien.”

Read more