Former Tribeca Director Genna Terranova Heads to Amazon Studios for Virtual Reality

Variety reports: “Amazon Studios has hired former Tribeca Film Festival director Genna Terranova for its virtual reality (VR) initiative. A spokesperson for Amazon confirmed the hire Wednesday, but added that the company doesn’t have anything else to share about its plans for VR at this point. The Hollywood was first to report on Terranova’s hire Wednesday. Terranova had been working for Tribeca in various functions since 2007, and was named the director of the festival in 2014. Under her leadership, Tribeca significantly expanded its focus to include virtual reality and other new forms of storytelling. She left the festival in November.”

