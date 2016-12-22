Jaunt lets you watch VR movies on the PlayStation VR

Venture Beat reports: “Jaunt has built a library of cinematic virtual reality films, and now you’ll be able to watch them in your living room on the PlayStation VR headset. The Jaunt VR App is debuting today on the PSVR, which went on sale in October. The movie-like content on Jaunt puts you in the middle of a film, so that you can feel more immersed in a place as you watch the action unfold in any direction that you gaze. The 360-experience is one kind of non-game content that is proving popular with VR fans. The PSVR will sell an estimated 750,000 units in 2016, according to market researcher SuperData Research. Hardcore gamers will be the primary buyers on the PlayStation 4, which has sold more than 50 million units to date.”

Read more