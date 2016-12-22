Obama Signed The BOTS Act, But Don’t Get Too Excited

Hypebot reports: “President Barack Obama has signed the Better Online Tickets Sales (BOTS) Act into law, making it illegal to use software to jump to the front of the line during a ticket on sale and buy up inventory. Banning bots is a step in the right direction, but it’s premature to think the legislation will have any real impact on the ticket buying experience, especially for fast-selling shows like Adele, Beyonce and the Hamilton musical. Saturday morning on sales are still going to be frustrating, tickets are still going to sell out in seconds and eventually make their way to secondary market sites like StubHub where they’ll continue to be marked up two or three times the original price.”

