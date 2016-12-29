DEW Startup Competition Entry Deadline – Jan. 1, 2017

Hey Everyone, To all of you involved in digital entertainment startups, the entry deadline for the 2017 Digital Entertainment World Startup Competition is this Sunday, Jan. 1. The competition provides a great opportunity for digital entertainment startups to access investors and execs at media/entertainment companies.

Over the past 3 years, DEW has awarded over $900,000 in cash and prizes to startups throughout the world. These prizes are awarded through a highly competitive process where startups are screened and vetted by a panel of A-list investors who review hundreds of applications online and select the best of the best to compete on stage at DEW before DEW attendees from the leading entertainment, media and tech companies in the world to be eligible for the grand prize.

Enter online at https://beta.younoodle.com/ competition/dew_startup_pitch_ competition_2017

Good luck everyone!

Sincerely,

Ned Sherman, DEW Chair