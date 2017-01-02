Android Users Can Now Pre-Register for ‘Super Mario Run’

Variety reports: ““Super Mario Run” could be coming to Android any day now: Nintendo launched a placeholder page for the game on Google Play this week, allowing users to pre-register to be notified when the game is released for Android. Nintendo released “Super Mario Run” for iOS earlier this month. The title is the company’s fist-ever mobile game, and users were clearly excited about being able to play Mario on their phones: The game was downloaded more than five million times in the first 24 hours after its release, and in-game purchases generated some $5 million in revenue.’Super Mario Run’ itself is free on iOS, but players have to pay $9.99 to unlock all levels.”

