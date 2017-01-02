Charter, NBCUniversal Extend Contract Talks to Avoid Blackout

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Happy New Year, Charter cable customers. You’ll be able to watch Sunday’s big game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions on NBC — and likely any other of the network’s programming, including Monday’s Tournament of Roses Parade or the hit show This Is Us.Charter Spectrum and NBCUniversal have extended contract negotiations to keep those programs on the air — at least for now. NBC on Saturday announced that the two sides will continue their talks amid a midnight deadline. The cable giant has at least temporarily averted the chance that NBC and its affiliated networks would be plunged into a blackout due to a long-running contract dispute with Charter Communications.”

Read more