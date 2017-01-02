Eight Ways ‘Pokémon GO’ Must Evolve In 2017

Forbes reports: “Even though Pokémon GO was one of the biggest gaming success stories of last year (if not the biggest), in order to remain relevant in 2017, the game is going to have to grow in some pretty significant ways. While improvements and additions to the game have been made in the form of the buddy system, a revamped tracker and holiday events, there’s much more work to do, and I do think Niantic is up to the challenge. When I think about what Pokémon GO needs the most in this coming year, I can boil it down to about eight main ideas that would help continue to breathe life into the game.”

Read more