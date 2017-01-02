Leak Suggests Samsung Is Bringing Chromecast-Like Functionality to Its TVs

Variety reports: “Samsung’s new smart TVs are going to offer functionality that’s similar to Google’s Chromecast streaming adapter, if a prematurely published app is any indication. The new features are likely going to be announced at CES in Las Vegas next week.Samsung has for some time offered owners of its smart TVs the ability to beam photos, videos, and music stored on their mobile phones to their TV sets via its Smart View app. On Thursday, Samsung published the next iOS version of that app on Apple’s App Store. The description of the app hasn’t been updated yet, but screenshots suggest a major update with significant new features.”

