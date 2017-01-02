Home deals Netflix snaps exclusive rights to ‘Udta Punjab’ as it feels the heat...

Netflix snaps exclusive rights to ‘Udta Punjab’ as it feels the heat from Amazon Prime Video

By
Staff Report
-
60
0
SHARE
Photo via YouTube

Mashable reports: “If 2016 was the year when Indians had their first brush with the Big Daddies of online video streaming, 2017 could well be the year when they get to choose a clear winner.  Especially, when the world’s second-largest internet user base is the stage and a compelling match is being played between two heavyweights — Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Netflix’s latest additions to its content portfolio points towards only one thing: That Amazon is making it think. And act. Netflix entered the competitive Indian market almost a year before Amazon Prime did, but only now has it stepped on the accelerator. It has announced the addition of last year’s big-ticket Bollywood film, Udta Punjab, and a slew of Indian regional language titles to its worldwide content library.”

Read more

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR