Blackstone to Acquire Music Rights Organization SESAC

Billboard reports: “Private equity firm Rizvi Traverse Management has agreed to sell music rights organization SESAC to another firm, Blackstone, the companies announced on Wednesday. Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but this marks Blackstone’s first step in a new strategy to hold onto private investments longer than most equity firms, a point highlighted by SESAC CEO John Josephson in the announcement. Nashville-based SESAC is unique in that it administers public performance, mechanical, synchs and other rights under one roof.”

