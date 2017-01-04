Facebook adds automatic subtitling for Page videos

Tech Crunch reports: “Facebook pulled the world back into the silent film era with its muted, auto-play videos, but its latest tool could make it easier to repurpose traditional clips. Facebook has launched a free, automatic video captioning tool to all US English Facebook Pages. TechCrunch and some other Pages only recently began seeing the quietly launched option, though Facebook responded to our inquiry saying it began rolling out the feature in October.Powered by voice recognition software, it takes the hassle out of transcription while making it easy to edit the subtitles it suggests. That’s critical since our early tests showed frequent transcription errors.”

