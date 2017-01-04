Fitbit announces integration with a nutrition service and a virtual reality bike

Tech Crunch reports: “Fitbit’s already got some of the top-selling fitness trackers on the market, but as the space faces a potential over-saturation, continued success lies in partnerships. As such, the wearable maker’s been building up its Works With Fitbit ecosystem one piece at a time.Ditto for VirZOOM, the indoor VR bike that we tried out at E3 last year, so users can track all of the time they’ve spent peddling around as a Pegasus or tank. Data collected includes distance pedaled (or, one assumes, miles flown in the case of the flying horse), workout time and calories burned.”

Read more