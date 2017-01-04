Frontier suing Atari over RollerCoaster Tycoon royalties

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Frontier Developments is currently suing Atari for royalties owed from a 2004 collaboration. The UK developer, best known for Elite Dangerous, worked with Atari on RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 and several other games, TMZ reports. Eurogamer has since confirmed the legal action with Frontier. As part of the deal, Frontier was entitled to a share of the royalties, and when Atari went bankrupt in 2013 the studio amended its contract and ‘stuck it out’. The studio has since discovered through “another website” that sales for the game were higher than they had previously thought.”

