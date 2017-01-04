Hollywood’s Next Big Thing: Cameron Dallas Steps Up From Web Celeb to Netflix Star

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Cameron Dallas lives his life in public via tweets, YouTube vlogs and Instagram posts. But with the Dec. 27 release of Netflix’s Chasing Cameron, his life is on display in an entirely new way. ‘Everything I post online is curated,’ says Dallas, who has cultivated a devoted following through his goofy six-second videos, personal vlogs and Instagram photos. ‘But this is raw; this is real.’ The 10-episode Chasing Cameron, which follows Dallas and his friends on tour, is Netflix’s first celebrity docuseries, and Dallas is hoping it offers a fresh perspective on online fame.”

