‘Zelda: Breath Of The Wild’ Is Increasingly Looking Like It Will Be Out This Spring

Forbes reports: “After all the rumors, it seems that according to a recent issue of CoroCoro Comic, it looks like Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be coming out for the Wii U and Nintendo Switch this Spring.Coupled with reports from elsewhere, as covered by Paul Tassi and myself, it is clear that this March release date seems far more credible and lends credence to the launch window of the Nintendo Switch itself. To be honest, without Breath of the Wild it is hard to think of a game that could initially push the Nintendo Switch in terms of its launch.”

