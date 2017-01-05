Apple: App store devs earned $20 billion in 2016

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “2016 was a record-shattering year for the App Store, generating $20 billion for developers, and 2017 is off to a great start with January 1 as the single biggest day ever on the App Store,’ said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, today in a press release. That $20 billion earned represents a 40% increase over 2015 and was driven in large part by highly popular games like Pokemon Go. Indeed, the top grossing apps that Apple mentioned were all games: Pokemon Go, Clash Royale, Monster Strike, Fantasy Westward. On top of that, Apple pointed out that Nintendo’s Super Mario Run was the most downloaded app on both Christmas and New Year’s Day.”

