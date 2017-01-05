Father-to-be uses VR to ‘meet’ his daughter before she’s born

Tech Crunch reports: “Of all the potential use-cases for VR, Samuli Cantell has arguably come up with the most unusual after persuading his pregnant girlfriend to undergo 4D ultrasound scanning of their unborn child in order to generate a 3D model that could be viewed in VR.Why did he want to do such a thing? Mostly, says Cantell, because he thought no one else had thought of doing this yet. But he also felt it would be a more personal and immersive way to get a glimpse of his unborn child vs just looking at an ultrasound scan.”

Read more