Barack Obama on His Post-POTUS Plan: ‘I’m Still Waiting for My Job at Spotify’

Billboard reports: “If Barack Obama grows tired of trying to rebuild the wounded Democratic party after leaving office, as he has signaled, there’s always money to be made in digital music. The president is said to have joked ‘I’m still waiting for my job at Spotify’ while speaking with former Swedish ambassador Mark Brzezinski at the White House this week, according to the diplomat’s wife, podcast host and writer Natalia Brzezinski. On Instagram, Natalia gave a ‘word for word’ account of her husband’s chat with his former boss. ‘I loved visiting you in Stockholm, it was my favorite trip,’ he said, referring to his 2013 trip there. ‘I plan to go back there really soon.’ He went on to joke about the Spotify gig, riffing that Daniel Ek and company would want him on board ‘Cuz’ I know y’all loved my playlist’.”

