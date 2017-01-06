BroadbandTV Expands Into Southeast Asia, Middle East

Variety reports: “BroadbandTV, the internet’s biggest multichannel network by views, is launching in eight countries — Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, South Korea, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Egypt. Vancouver, Canada-based BBTV currently actively operates in 23 countries in seven languages. The company hopes to tap into the rapidly expanding internet-video audiences in Southeast Asia and the emerging digital class in the Middle East. ‘We’re committed to building on our existing momentum, and today’s news is yet another example of how we’re laying the foundation for our next stage of significant growth,” said Shahrzad Rafati, BroadbandTV’s founder and CEO. “The regions we’re focusing on have massive potential’.”

