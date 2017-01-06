Facebook Hires Former CNN Host Campbell Brown as News Partnerships Chief

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “With ‘fake news’ figuratively and literally trending as a topic after the election, Facebook has made a key hire as the social giant looks to show that it can better police itself moving forward. The social media giant has hired former CNN host and NBC news correspondent Campbell Brown as its new chief of news partnerships. The high-profile role is one of the first tangible results following founder Mark Zuckerberg’s note taking more responsibility for the role he plays in shaping the media consumption habits of Facebook users. In December, Facebook also partnered with Snopes, ABC News, Politifact and Factcheck.org in order to flag and fact-check fake news stories as they begin to gain traction.”

