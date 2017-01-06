Lawsuit claims Snap Inc. hasn’t been honest about its pre-IPO performance metrics

Tech Crunch reports: “Against the backdrop of an imminent public offering, one former Snap Inc. employee is claiming in a lawsuit that the company inflated its performance metrics to lure investors. Anthony Pompliano, the one-time head of Snap’s growth and user engagement team, is seeking an injunction and monetary relief after being fired just three weeks into his tenure. Mr. Pompliano, now a venture capitalist at his own firm, alleges that he was fired for cause after trying to bring attention to systemic misrepresentation of of the company’s internal key performance metrics — resulting in the loss of his employee stock options and potential salary in addition to creating a major eye-sore on his resume.”

Read more