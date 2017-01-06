Professional Esports Association cancels Counter-Strike league after team drama

Venture Beat reports: “Behind-the-scenes drama has ended a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament before it could start. The Professional Esports Association (PEA) today announced that it is suspending its plans to run a league for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, a team-based shooter that’s one of the most popular games in the world. It said it made the decision after a majority vote by players of its teams, noting in a press release sent to GamesBeat that ‘there isn’t sufficient financial support in the ecosystem, either from broadcast/streaming partners, sponsors or others, to profitably operate a third prominent online league, due to the oversaturation of the marketplace and the recent upward spiral in operating costs.’ Esports is becoming a big market, with an estimated $892 million in revenues in 2016, according to market researcher SuperData Research.”

