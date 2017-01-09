An HTC Vive VR smartphone? Video hints one may be coming

Mashable reports: “This year’s CES didn’t offer too many surprises in the way of virtual reality, but a new video has some wondering if we’ll soon see a major new VR product from HTC: a smartphone. Buried at the end of an HTC promotional video leaked on Twitter this weekend is the image of what appears to be a smartphone branded as ‘HTC Vive.’ The HTC Vive is the company’s popular VR headset, but the only major VR news the company made last week was the unveiling of new VR sensor pucks. However, a smartphone with some kind of native VR functionality would not only be a huge development, it would represent a smart move forward as the VR industry continues to focus on the smartphone as the engine of broad user adoption of VR versus the pricier, high-end VR headsets.”

