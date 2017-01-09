Google’s AR platform Tango is going to let museum visitors explore exhibits

The Verge reports: “In a bid to breathe a little life into its promising augmented reality platform, Tango, Google is partnering with a number of museums around the world. Starting with the Detroit Institute of Arts (before moving on to other, as-yet-unnamed institutions), Google is offering visitors Tango-enabled devices that can be used to explore exhibits in augmented reality. At the DIA, visitors can request a Lenovo Phab 2 Pro (the first Tango-enabled smartphone) from the front desk, and use it to find out more about various artifacts.The platform offers a more immersive take on the AR-through-a-phone-screen experience we’ve become familiar with thanks to apps like Pokémon Go.”

Read more