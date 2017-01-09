Pandora Loses $150 Million In Value As Stock Drops Again On Monday

Hypebot reports: “Pandora stock lost almost $150 million in value on Friday and Monday after a SiriusXM executive threw cold water on talk of an acquisition. “With respect to all the chatter about [these] acquisitions, you have to look at them as them not being likely,” said SiriusXM’s CFO. ‘That’s the way to characterize it.’ Liberty Media had offered a reported $15 per share at a $3.4 billion valuation, which the Pandora board rejected. As of 11:15 AM on Friday the stock was trading at $12.26 down another 1.68% for the day.”

