Turner President on Conan O’Brien Show: It Might Go Primarily Digital

Variety reports: “Conan O’Brien’s late-night show on TBS may evolve into a primarily digitally distributed show, Turner president David Levy said at the Variety Entertainment Summit at CES. The TV landscape is changing, and ‘Conan’ could remain on television weeknights, or air on TV once a week with episodes going on digital platforms the rest of the week, Levy said. ‘The definition of a television network in 10 years, what’s that going to mean? Premium video content is what’s really important to Turner,’ said Levy, who was interviewed by Variety Co-Editor-in-Chief Andrew Wallenstein. What’s less important is how and where the audience watches it, according to Levy.”

