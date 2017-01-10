Disney intros Kids TV streaming box

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “While Disney scuttled its internal game development last year, the company is keeping a foot in the games business through licensing. The latest example of that came from the Consumer Electronics Show, where German peripheral maker Snakebyte unveiled the Disney Kids TV streaming media and games box, according to Tom’s Guide. The $99 box is based on an Android TV OS, and will come pre-loaded with a variety of Disney movies, TV shows, and games, as well as interface themes starring brands like Frozen and Mickey Mouse. Those aren’t the only kid-friendly features, as it will also offer users a completely ad-free experience.”

