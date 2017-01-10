Elon Musk plays Overwatch, thinks storytelling is neglected in modern games

Tech Crunch reports: “Elon Musk spoke to Y Combinator’s Sam Altman in a sit-down interview last year where he discussed, among other things, his apprehensions about the possible implications of developing advanced AI. But when the interview was over and the camera was still rolling, Altman asked Musk for recommendations about good video games to play. Musk’s immediate response was ‘Overwatch,’ which Altman also plays, so the YC president dug for more. Musk came up with Hearthstone on the back of his children’s love of the game, and generally praises Blizzard, but has not so nice things to say about the latest installment of the Deus Ex franchise.”

