Lionsgate and Michael Milken invest in esports team The Immortals

Venture Beat reports: “The esports business is attracting more high-end investors. Today, film studio Lionsgate and financier Michael Milken are investing in the professional esports team The Immortals. After many years in the wilderness, esports has matured. It grew to $892 million in 2016, according to market researcher SuperData Research. And the investors in the market are in a bit of a rush to stake out territory that they believe will be valuable in the future. In this case, investors with considerable financial and entertainment clout are stepping up to participate in esports. The Immortals currently compete worldwide for over 200 million fans in League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Overwatch, and Super Smash Brothers.”

Read more