SAG-AFTRA Wants to Become a Defendant in Lawsuit Over Actors’ Ages on IMDb

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists isn’t content to sit on the sidelines as IMDb takes on the state of California over the enforcement of a controversial new law that prohibits the Internet movie hub from displaying an actor’s age if the actor doesn’t want it posted. On Monday, SAG-AFTRA moved to intervene with a rare request to become a defendant. ‘SAG-AFTRA is in a unique position to defend the constitutionality of this law, because of its expertise concerning the phenomenon of rampant age discrimination in the entertainment industry that gave rise to its involvement as the sponsor of AB 1687 and to the passage of this legislation,’ states the actors’ guild in court papers.”

