Snapchat will make the UK its new international headquarters

The Verge reports: “Snap, the company behind Snapchat, is making London its new international headquarters. The move is unusual for a US tech firm, with other companies like Google, Facebook, and Uber choosing to settle instead in nations with lower tax rates, such as Luxembourg and Ireland. But with these firms continuing to face criticism for not paying their way, Snap’s decision may prove to be a smart one; preemptively shielding it against any future criticisms of tax avoidance.The news, first reported by the Financial Times, means that all advertising sales made in countries where Snap doesn’t have a local operation will be booked in the UK. Snap currently has 75 staff in London, which has been the site of its first overseas operation since 2015. The company has been growing rapidly though (it started off with just six employees), poaching talent from other tech firms like Amazon and Instagram.”

