Enseo brings your movies and TV shows into the hotel room

Venture Beat reports: “Pay TV services like LodgeNet, Guest-tek, and OnCommand once ruled the hotel room TV. But now they’ve been disrupted by Enseo, which is taking over-the-top video services, such as Netflix and Hulu, into guests’ rooms. And it’s a story of porn versus Netflix. It’s a battle that has been brewing for a while. Richardson, Texas-based Enseo was founded 17 years ago by Vanessa Ogle, who created one of the first electronic TV guides on broadcast television. She transformed it into a systems integrator that provided the single source for equipment used for TVs for in-room entertainment. For quite a while, that meant pay TV, such as porn and movies. But as over-the-top services like Netflix became popular, it became obvious that what people wanted to watch in hotel rooms was changing.”
