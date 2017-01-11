How Will Hulu’s Live TV Stand Out Among Competitors?

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Outside of the robots and voice technology that impressed at the annual CES tech conference in Las Vegas from Jan. 5 to 8, it was a yet-to-launch live TV service from Hulu that stole the show. But many questions remain about the product. Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins revealed Jan. 4 that the streamer is one step closer to launching its cable competitor after inking a deal with CBS that will include live streams of NFL games and the Grammys. Hulu already has struck licensing deals with part-owners 21st Century Fox, Disney and Time Warner. The CBS pact means fellow Hulu owner NBCUniversal’s NBC remains the lone broadcast holdout. (Hopkins did say that Hulu was in ‘active discussions’ to bring NBCU programming to the service.)”

