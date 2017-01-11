Instagram Stories hits 150M daily users, launches skippable ads

Tech Crunch reports: “Instagram Stories now has as many users as the last number announced by Snapchat, the app Instagram copied. And it’s swiftly moving to monetize that massive audience. Along with the new 150 million daily user stat, Instagram today announced the launch of ads mixed into Stories. The unclickable five-second photo and 15-second video ads appear between different people’s stories and can be easily skipped. Instagram will also provide business accounts with analytics on the reach, impressions, replies and exits of their Stories. Monetizing the feature just five months after its August launch might seem premature and could potentially slow its rapid growth.”

