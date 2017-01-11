Memoranda is a surreal adventure game inspired by the stories of Haruki Murakami

The Verge reports: “While working on his new game, a point-and-click adventure called Memoranda, lead developer Sahand Saedi kept a stack of books written by Japanese author Haruki Murakami next to his bed. When he would get stuck on an aspect of the game’s design — whether it was crafting a puzzle or figuring out the story — he would pick up a book at random and read for a bit, looking for inspiration. “I was usually lucky and was able to connect things together with one line of dialog or a small puzzle,” he says. Memoranda is launching later this month, and the game is inspired in large part Murakami’s stories. The game centers on a young woman in a vaguely European town who has lost her memory — she doesn’t even remember her name.”

Read more