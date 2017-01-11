Norway Shutting Down National FM Radio Broadcasts in Switch to Digital

Billboard reports: “For some radio listeners in Norway, there will be dead air starting on Wednesday.The mountainous nation of 5 million will become the first in the world to phase out analog signals in favor of Digital Audio Broadcasting, or DAB.The move has provoked concern for the elderly and motorists, while others will be nostalgic for the crackling sound of old radio. In a move likely to be watched closely by other nations, the Norwegian government will begin shutting off the FM signal on Wednesday. By the end of the year, national networks will be available only on DAB. Switzerland and Britain are both considering a switch to digital networks.”

