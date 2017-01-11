‘Rocket League’ Just Passed 25 Million Players

Forbes reports: “The car-meets-soccer indie game Rocket League has surpassed 25 million players according to developer, Psyonix. The developer had other good news for its break-out video game. Rocket League was one of Steam’s top-selling ‘Platinum’ titles in 2016, and was the number one downloaded game on PlayStation Network last year in both North America and the EU.All of this points to the game’s rocket-like trajectory. When I spoke with Psyonix founder and president Dave Hagewood, the game had just crossed the 15 million player mark. That was back in June of 2016. Rocket League shows no sign of slowing.”

