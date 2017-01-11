Royalty Exchange Launches “Pay It Forward” with MusiCares and Music For Relief, Will Match Donations

Hypebot reports: “Royalty Exchange has introduced “Pay It Forward,” which offers rightsholders selling royalties through the Royalty Exchange marketplace the opportunity to donate a portion of their proceeds to select charities. With Pay it Forward, any songwriter, performer, or publisher conducting royalty auctions on Royalty Exchange can opt to donate 1%, 5%, or 10% of their sales profits to any of the organizations participating in the program. Royalty Exchange will facilitate the transfer of funds to the selected charities, and will match 100% of each contribution up to 1% of the corresponding auction total.”

Read more