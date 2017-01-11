Home Featured Top Slider Royalty Exchange Launches “Pay It Forward” with MusiCares and Music For Relief,...

Royalty Exchange Launches "Pay It Forward" with MusiCares and Music For Relief, Will Match Donations

Hypebot reports: “Royalty Exchange has introduced “Pay It Forward,” which offers rightsholders selling royalties through the Royalty Exchange marketplace the opportunity to donate a portion of their proceeds to select charities. With Pay it Forward, any songwriter, performer, or publisher conducting royalty auctions on Royalty Exchange can opt to donate 1%, 5%, or 10% of their sales profits to any of the organizations participating in the program. Royalty Exchange will facilitate the transfer of funds to the selected charities, and will match 100% of each contribution up to 1% of the corresponding auction total.”

