SoundCloud Competitor Mixcloud Relaunches Website

Variety reports: “British audio streaming service Mixcloud relaunched its website with a design refresh Wednesday that include a revamped feed, updated profile pages and more. The refresh comes a few months after Mixcloud unveiled new apps for Android and iOS.Mixcloud, which was launched in 2008, has long been the lesser-known competitor to SoundCloud, targeting a similar set of users with a mixture of DJ sets, podcasts and other types of audio that you won’t typically find on traditional streaming services like Spotify or Apple Music. That’s because just like SoundCloud, Mixcloud also relies on user uploads, allowing it to have a much larger catalog than traditional music subscription services.”

