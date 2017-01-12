Apple wants to make its own movies and TV shows — to help it compete with Spotify

Recode reports: “Apple’s on-again, off-again flirtation with Hollywood is back on again: The company is talking to TV and movie studios about making its own versions of ‘Westworld’ and ‘Stranger Things.’ But Apple, at least for now, doesn’t want to compete with HBO and Netflix. It wants to make its own stuff to help it compete with … Spotify. The idea, per a Wall Street Journal report this morning, is for Apple to make a couple of big-budget, high-profile shows, and possibly movies, and show them exclusively to Apple Music subscribers. That is: Apple doesn’t want to start its own video service. It just wants to make its own music service stronger.”

