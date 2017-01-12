AT&T Meeting With Donald Trump to Discuss Time Warner Deal

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “AT&T top executives are scheduled to meet President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday to discuss the telecom giant’s proposed $85.4 billion takeover of Time Warner, Bloomberg News reported, citing a person familiar with the situation. A source confirmed a meeting to The Hollywood Reporter, but couldn’t say who or how many people were attending the meeting. Regulators must review the mega-deal, and Trump said during the election campaign that he opposed it. The Department of Justice will review the transaction.”

