Facebook Pages can now “go live” from the desktop, add live contributors and more

Tech Crunch reports: “Facebook Live, the social network’s live video streaming platform, received a series of updates this week, the most notable being the ability for broadcasters to “go live” from their desktop and laptop computers. Video creators will be able to stream from their web browser directly to their Facebook Page, the company explains, which makes the system ideal for certain types of recordings in particular, such as daily vlogs, for example. Before, Live video required a tablet, smartphone or camera setups that utilized the Facebook Live API. For now, this feature is only available to businesses and brands with Facebook Pages, not individuals, but it’s the sort of feature that will eventually make its way to the masses.”

Read more