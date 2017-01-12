How to watch Nintendo’s Switch presentation online

The Verge reports:”Later today Nintendo will be unveiling a slew of new details about its next console. The device — a console / portable hybrid in the form of a tablet that docks with a television — is called Switch, and is due to launch sometime this March. Nintendo officially unveiled the machine with a teaser video back in October. But at its presentation this evening in Tokyo we’re expecting to learn a lot more about Switch. That includes details on its price and release date, as well as a first look at many of the games that will be available at launch and potentially some spec-related information. Expect a few surprises as well — who knows, maybe we’ll finally get a proper new Metroid game.”

