North Americans are far more likely to spend in mobile games than Europeans and Asians

Venture Beat reports: “North Americans are 260 percent more likely than European gamers and 94 percent more likely than Asian gamers to make in-app purchases, according to a report from user acquisition firm Liftoff. The report from Palo Alto, Calif.-based Liftoff is based on 7.9 billion ad impressions and 3.6 million app installs, and it verifies that North America is still the king when it comes to generating revenues in the $36 billion mobile game industry. Liftoff works with a range of mobile gaming companies including Storm8, Wooga, and InfiApps.”

Read more