Pinterest Is Becoming A Go To Social Network For Music Fans

Hypebot reports: “Pinterest, the go to social network for 150 million fashionistas, foodies who like to snap photos and home decorators is fast becoming a destination for music fans. Why? How? The ability to “pin” videos. To pin a video on Pinterest, users just click the Pin It button on sites like YouTube and Vimeo. The result has been many thousands of music fans creating and sharing their favorite YouTube music playlists. You can also see other videos from pinners by clicking Videos from the categories menu.”

